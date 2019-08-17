Music Carolina SummerFest will complete its 12th season this week with three events. Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick are co-artistic directors.
Tickets are at www.music carolina.org.
- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20: Piano Recital with Dmitri Shteinberg. Acclaimed Russian pianist and artist faculty at the UNC School of the Arts, Shteinberg performs Mozart Sonata KV 280 in F Major, Brahms Three Intermezzi Op. 117, Chopin Ballade No. 4, and Schumann, Symphonic Etudes Op. 13. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St. $24, $8 for students.
- 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20: Latte and Learn @ Bookmarks, James Allbritten, Piedmont Opera. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. Free.
- 7 p.m. Aug. 24: Piedmont Opera presents “Sacred and Profane,” sacred music of great bel canto opera composers including Donizetti, Bellini, Verdi, and Puccini. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. $24, $8 for students.