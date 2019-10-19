Reynolda House Museum of American Art will present a lecture by Margaret Supplee “Peggy” Smith, “Up Close & Personal With Winston-Salem’s Suburban Houses,” 2-3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 20, at 2250 Reynolda Road.
The great houses that line Stratford Road, Reynolda Park and other suburban neighborhoods have presented a picture-book view of Winston-Salem since the 1920s. Designed by notable architects, they reflect a time when the city was known as the “Town of a Hundred Millionaires.”
Smith’s talk is part of a lecture series on Reynolda’s architecture, “About the House,” co-sponsored by the Institute for Classical Architecture and Art.
Admission is $15, $10 for members of Reynolda House and ICAA at www. reynolda.org.
