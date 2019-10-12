The Center for Women Writers at Salem College will present a panel discussion, “Embodiment: the Body in Space,” 12:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The panel will feature four award-winning writers: Cameron Awkward-Rich; Rosebud Ben-Oni; Kenning JP García; and Brenda Iijima.
The panel will feature a discussion about bodies in public and private spaces, as public or private properties, as nuisance, as spectacle, as particle. The panelists will discuss who gets to take up space and how and why and what it means for bodies to demand space.
Admission is free. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at cww@salem.edu.
