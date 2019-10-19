Timothy Olsen, professor of organ at Salem College and UNC School of the Arts, will perform on the Dobson-Rosales organ for its 20th anniversary in the West Market Church at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at 302 W. Market St., Greensboro.

Admission is free. For information, call 336-275-4587.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments