Winston-Salem Writers will present The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry event 5:45-7:45 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St.

David Johnson is the featured poet, and the optional theme is “Flow.” There will be light refreshments and some adult themes.

Lovers of poetry and spoken word are welcome to share their own or others’ work in three-five-minute readings, or just listen.

