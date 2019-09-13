The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will continue this week with a program relating to Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil.” The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.
“Moonlight” will be screened 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St. The story of a young man’s struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he falls in love, while grappling with his sexuality. “Moonlight” received the 2016 Academy Award for best picture. This film is rated R. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is free.
