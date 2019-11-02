Dec. 6-22: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present an original production, “An Old Salem Christmas Carol,” by Stephen P. Scott, from the novel by Charles Dickens, at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Set in the towns of Winston and Salem in 1887, unscrupulous lender Ebenezer Scrooge is foreclosing on mortgages — even on Christmas Eve. In the heart of Old Salem, three spirits will try to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sunday. Tickets are $25, $23 for students and seniors, at 336-725-4001 and www.LTofWS.org.

