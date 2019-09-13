“These Are a Few of My Favorite Things,” a series of oil paintings and watercolors by local artist Gail Morris, are on display in the gallery at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. They will hang through November.
An annual participant in Senior Services’ Art Show and Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels, Morris studied art at Salem College. Her work has been featured in Beaufort, S.C.’s Tribune, and she was selected by children’s author Candi Lavender to illustrate her book “A Grandmother’s Wish.”
Admission is free. For information, call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org.
