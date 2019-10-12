Anthony Appiah, a philosopher and novelist, will speak at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University.

Appiah, who asks and answers questions on morality, ethnicity and religion as “The Ethicist” for The New York Times Magazine, is known for challenging people to look beyond real and imagined boundaries that divide and to celebrate their common humanity. His newest book is “The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity.”

Admission is free. For information, visit www.wfu.edu.

