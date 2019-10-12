Anthony Appiah, a philosopher and novelist, will speak at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University.
Appiah, who asks and answers questions on morality, ethnicity and religion as “The Ethicist” for The New York Times Magazine, is known for challenging people to look beyond real and imagined boundaries that divide and to celebrate their common humanity. His newest book is “The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.wfu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.