Artist Dario Robleto is a native of Texas, which he continues to call home, but he has enjoyed a special relationship with viewers in North Carolina ever since his first solo museum exhibition was held at Charlotte’s Mint Museum of Art a little more than 20 years ago.
In the meantime, his career has blossomed, and his work has been widely exhibited in this country and in Europe. In our part of the world, examples of Robleto’s art have also been shown at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, UNC-Greensboro’s Weatherspoon Art Museum, and Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art.
Robleto’s work has been on my mind in recent weeks because of its recurrent engagement with medical issues and the insightful perspective he has offered on the front-line medical workers about whom so much has recently been written.
In particular I’ve been thinking about a mixed-media piece I saw at the Weatherspoon in his solo exhibition “Chrysanthemum Anthems” in 2006. Although it was made 14 years ago, its subject and its title — “Nurses Needed Now” — strike a timely note in the era of COVID-19.
The piece is from a series that highlights attempts at empowerment and healing in the face of loss. Like Robleto’s other works, it was created in part from materials that have a direct bearing on its subject, including bandage gauze from World War I and pulped paper on which soldiers wrote letters home from the battlefield.
“Nurses Needed Now” takes the form of a wreath that centers on a doll-like sculpture of a uniformed female nurse surrounded by pastel-colored paper flowers and printed texts pertaining to the multifaceted roles that nurses and other medical professionals occupy. Among its other features it serves as a reminder that nursing wasn’t an organized profession in this country until the Civil War created an urgent need for people to care for wounded soldiers.
In recent comments posted on Instagram and quoted on the Nasher Museum of Art’s website, Robleto has expressed gratitude to “all the nurses and caregivers out there, for we will need you more than ever in the coming months to remind us of our core humanity in the face of fear, panic, suffering, and suspicion.”
Robleto’s admiration for nurses is a direct result of his upbringing. His mother worked for, and eventually became the director of, a hospice facility. “To this day, both she and my sister work in a nursing home caring for the sick and elderly,” he wrote.
He cited nurses in such facilities as his role models, “because everything I believe art to be — the embodiment and exchange of compassion, altruism, and empathy — was formed from watching those nurses care for strangers as if they were their own family.”
In his view, “the radical nature of art, at least the truth of it that I have come to embrace, is in its capacity for care, empathy, reciprocity, invitation and correspondence with others.”
Due to the global pandemic now ravaging countries throughout the world, in Robleto’s words, “Many of us will need to tap into that inner nurse we all carry inside.”
More information on Dario Robleto’s powerful work an be found on his website, http://www.dariorobleto.com.
More art onlineAt this writing, North Carolina’s art museums and galleries — like other “non-essential” businesses — remain closed to the public, but most of them have enhanced their online offerings.
Among these is the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, with its “Art at Home” series of email newsletters, which include curated selections of art activities, features on North Carolina artists, and links to virtual tours of museums around the world. To sign up for the newsletter visit http://eepurl.com/clG7Qn. To catch up on past installments of “Art at Home” — 13 of them at this writing — visit http://secca.org/news-detail.php?ArticleId=506864296.
One of the regional shows I would have reviewed for the Journal by this time if the venue wasn’t shuttered until further notice is GreenHill’s “North Carolina Women Abstract Painters,” which brings together paintings by Eleanor Annand, Barbara Ellis, Celia Johnson, Katy Mixon, and Felicia van Bork.
In the meantime I’ve had to content myself with viewing reproductions of these paintings online at https://www.greenhillnc.org/nc-women-abstract-painters-virtual-gallery. The site also contains information about each painting and a brief statement that each artist has written about her work.
GreenHill is offering enhanced website content in the form of its “Virtual GreenHill” series, which provides suggestions for at-home art projects as well as imagery and information related to North Carolina artists. To sign up for weekly installments in the series, email greenhill@greenhillnc.org.
One of the most convenient aspects of online art experiences is their transcendence of geographical limitations. In that connection, the online journal Artnet recently posted a link to virtual tours of nine selected art museums and other institutions that house world-class art from different cultures and historical periods. These include the Louvre in Paris, the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, New York’s Rubin Museum of Art, and the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
For virtual access to these and four other similarly impressive venues, visit https://news.artnet.com/art-world/virtual-art-experiences-1809261.
New Weatherspoon director
The previously mentioned Weatherspoon Art Museum recently hired a new director, Juliette Bianco, to succeed Nancy Doll, who will step down on July 31 after holding the position for 22 years.
With 25 years of experience as a museum professional, Bianco has served since 2013 as deputy director of the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, her undergraduate alma mater. Her academic credentials also include a masters degree in art history from the University of Chicago, graduation from the Getty Leadership Institute’s residency program for museum administrators, and a Doctor of Education degree that she earned earlier this year at Northwestern University.
Bianco recently oversaw a $50 million expansion and renovation at the Hood Museum. She also has extensive curatorial experience, including exhibitions by Edward Burtynsky, Wenda Gu, and Stacey Steers.
Bianco will begin her new job in Greensboro on Sept. 1, following a one-month interval during which the Weatherspoon’s curator of education Anne Grimaldi will fill in as the museum’s acting director.
In accepting her new post, Bianco said, “Engaging with the art of our times has never been more important than now, and I look forward to leading the Weatherspoon’s efforts to provide a place for campus and community to learn, collaborate, and grow together.”
