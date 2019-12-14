Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is getting a home of its own.
When Jamie Lawson was hired to be the artistic director in 2001, the all-volunteer company was performing in the Dunn Auditorium at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. The theater also performed at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, the Augsburg Community Center and Wake Forest University
Since 2008, they have performed most of their shows at a property on Northwest Boulevard, which they further renovated in 2015-2016.
“We were nomads until we got to Northwest Boulevard,” Lawson said.
On Nov. 9, the theater kicked off its first public capital campaign in its 36-year history, revealing that it had already raised more than $900,000 in a quiet phase and vowing to raise $1.5 million more. They aim to pay for and complete renovations on the building at 650 W. Sixth St. by 2021.
The property includes a 0.92-acre tract and a 16,484-square-foot Class C facility that was built in 1950. There are parking lots on the property that once housed the Blue Bird Cab Co.
Floor plans were drawn by Andrew Lopina, a local architect who has designed and built sets for the theater. They show, on the first floor: a mainstage theater with 200 seats, box office, lobby, restrooms, a scene shop for set construction and the actors’ dressing rooms. The current theater on Northwest Boulevard seats 120.
In the second phase, on the second floor, they aim to build a costume shop, prop storage, restrooms, rehearsal space, a meeting room and a black box theater with 50 seats.
Gray Smith has been a volunteer actor with the Alliance since before Lawson’s hire and is one of the Alliance’s audience favorites. He has done such diverse roles as the father, Dan, in “Next to Normal” and Tracy Mills, the head drag queen, in “Georgia McBride,” but the Emcee in “Cabaret” is his favorite so far.
“The first place we had to store props and stuff was a tractor-trailer that Jamie’s parents in Madison bought for him,” Smith said. “It’s still in the woods at their house.
“That was our first scene shop. A lot of people worked really hard for 18 years to get us to this point.”
The first show he did with Lawson as artistic director was “Forever Plaid” in September 2001.
“I remember a lot of people thanking us for putting on that show right after 9/11,” Smith said. “It’s such an upbeat show, and people said they appreciated having an escape from the awful news.”
Owning their own building will lower the theater’s overhead, give them more control over when they perform and let them bring all their operations under one roof.
Providing central, on-site space for costumes, props and sets decreases volunteer efforts and transportation expenses to move them back and forth to an offsite storage facility.
“OK. We have to cover the expenses of performances and some utilities and overhead. But we can put more money into the shows and programming — until something breaks like the air conditioner,” Lawson said with a laugh.
Also, expanded seating will give them the ability to do fewer performances — not fewer shows — for bigger audiences, making better use of their volunteers’ time and energy.
Shorter runs also reduce royalty costs and musician stipends.
Lawson said the plans are to divert the money that they would have spent on rent into the productions. That means better costumes, sets, lighting and sound quality.
And fewer performances will make it a little easier on the volunteer work force. “We’ll seat more people and do fewer shows,” Lawson said. “Our performers will enjoy it more.”
Volunteer family
Lawson is paid a small stipend and works full-time for Replacements, Ltd., in McLeansville. Otherwise, the Alliance relies on a cadre of committed volunteers who provide talent, skill and technical expertise.
Rebecca Barnhardt, a data analyst at Trellis Support Care, started performing as a volunteer in the Alliance shows in 2011. Before that, while still in high-school and college, she worked backstage on some of the shows at SECCA.
“I think of Theatre Alliance as my home away from home,” Barnhardt said. “Once I learn a show, I like doing it over and over again, but the double-show days can be hard.
“Hopefully, the bigger seating area will bring in more people, and more people will get to see our shows.”
Barnhardt said that her favorite role so far was Penny in the Alliance’s recent production of “Hairspray.” “Penny was a dream role for me,” she said. “I like playing the funny sidekick character that gets a laugh.”
She said that she’s taken a short break from performing but was looking forward to starting rehearsals for the theater’s next show, “Disaster,” which started last Monday.
Lopina, the architect who designed the new space, has been volunteering at the Alliance since 1998. His wife, Elizabeth, was on the board until they got married, he said. When she went off the board, he went on, serving as its president from 2007 to 2013.
He designed sets from 2009 to 2015, learning by doing from other designers Jeff Driver and Danny Alvarez.
“’Evil Dead’ is by far the most fun set that I’ve ever done,” Lopina said. “It had breaking glass, trap doors and swinging trees. ‘Aida’ had a lot of sliding panels and spinning set pieces, so I had a lot of fun with that, too.”
In community theater, being the set designer also means being a set builder: “A lot of hours, a lot,” he said. Now, Lopina is on the steering committee for the capital campaign. He also takes some of the administrative duties off of Lawson and manages the box office and scheduling. “Plus, just anything they need help with.”
The new theater space will give the theater a lot more freedom in how long they run a show or how long you have to prepare for a show, Lopina said. “When you’re renting, you’re at the mercy of the landlord. But there’s a give and take being a building owner: If something goes wrong, you have to fix it yourself,” he said. “You can’t complain to the landlord.”
In early November, the Alliance had a big party with live entertainment, befitting a live theater company, to celebrate the building and stir up interest in the fundraising campaign.
“I had goosebumps sitting in that space and listening to the performers, and the sound was so good,” Lopina said. “It’s going to be a great space. I can’t wait. Everybody there was excited.
“The big push now is getting the rest of the money we need to meet our campaign goal.”
In its capital campaign “Case for Support,” the hallmarks of the Alliance are listed as: a growing audience, inclusive volunteer involvement and giving back to the community.
The company casts and accepts volunteers of all abilities and regularly partners with other community organizations, including the Crisis Control of Winston-Salem and the Adam Foundation that supports LGBT concerns.
“My heart was so full of love that night,” Barnhardt said. “It’s the connections, the friends you make, the love that everybody feels for one another when you’re there.”
It’s a labor of love for Lawson, too, and he’s thinking about the future.
“Since I’ve basically dedicated my life to this organization, this is what I can leave behind,” he said. “Having a space that we can call our own, it will be easier for me to be succeeded. I want to make is as easy as possible to have someone take my place when the time comes.”
