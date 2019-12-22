Old Salem is trading trombones for banjos this Christmas — at least, for a few days. During Winter Fair, Dec. 26-29, Old Salem will supplement its Moravian music traditions with music by visitors from all around the Piedmont.
“We know, from the Moravian records, that the ‘strangers’ were bringing their music, bringing fiddles, to Salem,” said Karen Walter, director of Learning in Place at Old Salem. “Many kinds of music-making were taking place in other parts of the Wachovia tract.”
Wachovia was the area settled by Moravians in what is now Forsyth County. Of the six 18th-century Moravian “villages of the Lord,” today, the town of Bethania, and city of Winston-Salem exist within the historic Wachovia tract.
Frank Vagnone, president and chief executive, and Walter came up with the idea for the first Winter Fair last year as a way to educate and entertain multiple generations and keep things lively in the historic village during the traditionally slow time between Christmas New Year’s Day.
The plan seems to be working. General public ticket sales tripled the year of the first Winter Fair, going from about 500 visitors in 2017 to 1,500 on the same four days in 2018. Member attendance increased 137% on those days; 791 visitors in 2017 compared to 1,878 in 2018.
Vagnone, a co-author of “The Anarchist’s Guide to Historic House Museums,” spent time in Charlotte as a teenager. He has a master’s degree in architecture from Columbia University and moved here from New York City three years ago.
“The first year we were here, it was dead,” he said. “People were wandering around, and we were only half open.”
Before 2018, Old Salem closed down some of its buildings after Christmas and operated on a skeleton crew. For Winter Fair, all of the buildings will be open, and there will be hands-on workshops, baking, quilting, pottery-making, in addition to musicians playing.
The Tavern at Old Salem will remain open until the end of the year, and Muddy Creek Café at Old Salem Museums & Gardens, which moved from Bethania Road in November, will also be serving up food and music during the waning days of 2019.
“We think of the whole district as the music hall,” Vagnone said. Muddy Creek is currently programming music in three places: its outside stage, in the cafe and in Gray Auditorium at the Visitor Center.
They will present “Celtic Christmas With CandelFirth” in Gray Auditorium on Dec. 28. It requires a separate ticket. The band Candelfirth is from Mount Airy.
“Randy Candelaria and Susie Firth Candelaria are an outstanding musical duo.” said Bill Heath who owns Muddy Creek with Shana Whitehead. “They are a traditional Celtic duo with lots of versatility. Their performances are very enjoyable, professional and entertaining.”
Now and then
Music written by Salem’s Moravian settlers played primarily on brass instruments has been paramount in the district. The Salem Band, established in 1771 and the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation, plays seasonal concerts in Salem Square. Home Moravian Church presents concerts on historic instruments, and the 1800 Tannenberg organ in Gray Auditorium pipes out classical music.
The Rev. Nola Reed Knouse, director of the Moravian Music Foundation, said that Moravians in the 18th and 19th centuries embraced the best music of their surrounding cultures.
“Of course, we’d love to hear much Moravian music being sung and played throughout Old Salem’s activities. ... that’s our primary focus — to preserve, share and celebrate Moravian musical culture,” she said. “But Winter Fair seems not to be designed to be exclusively a historic or present-day interpretation of the Moravians, but rather a celebration of the various cultures and traditions of this region.
“Much of the music used outside of worship services ... was the music of the best-known European composers of their time, ‘imported’ to Salem sometimes within a surprisingly short time after its publication in Europe.
“In some ways, then, using the music of the surrounding region may well be a very ‘Moravian’ thing to do!”
Walter likens Winter Fair to Breaking up Christmas, a tradition in the Northwest Piedmont. During the 12 days between Christmas and Jan. 6 (Epiphany), people went from house to house sharing meals, playing music, playing games and celebrating.
Paul Brown, a retired NPR world newscaster, amateur historian and musician, produced the NPR holiday special “Breaking Up Christmas: A Blue Ridge Mountain Holiday” that aired on NPR stations in the late 1990s.
“It is a tradition that was known in the border area between North Carolina and Virginia, as far back as the early 1800s,” Brown said. “The term ‘breaking up’ came from the meaning of ending, as in ending Christmas time.”
Vagnone said that, like Breaking up Chistmas, Winter Fair aims to get people moving from dwelling to dwelling. Live folk music performances will be in Miksch House, Single Brothers House, Vogler House, Blum House Joinery, Tavern Museum and St. Philips Moravian Church; informal clavichord and fortepiano concerts in the Boys’ School.
Country Dan Collins will lead an Open Mic at Muddy Creek Cafe at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26, and Hilary Masterson, a former Old Salem interpreter, will be playing guitar at Blum House Joinery. Ben Masterson, Hilary’s husband, will interpret traditional instruments at Blum House Joinery.
Walter said that they produced last year’s Winter Fair on a shoestring and the musicians played for free, but she was able to get money to pay them this year from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Come Hear N.C. project.
“The musicians believed in the concept,” Walter said. “We were humbled by that and did not want to take advantage of them.”
Sarah Bryant, executive director of the N.C. Folklife Institute, also helped Walter curate the music for Winter Fair.
More than music
During the four days of Winter Fair, several events will be occurring simultaneously, so multiple generations within families can visit together and find activities that interest them.
On Dec. 26, the kids can watch “Mountain Mike” Ayers carve traditional forms, such as a Moravian Squirrel Flask, while the grown-ups view the original in the Museum of Southern Decorative Art (MESDA), which is also part of Old Salem.
At the same time, the “Out of Bounds Contemporary Art Exhibition” will show art by King Nobuyoshi Godwin in the Butner Hat Shop. The Out of Bounds project finds contemporary artists to interpret Old Salem in a new way and brings contemporary art into historic spaces.
“Reexamining the Legacy of John F. Holland (1781-1843): Salem’s Third Master Potter,” a lecture by Geoff Hughes, a contract archaeologist for Old Salem will be the same day at 2 p.m. in Gray Auditorium.
“Karen started the Learning-in-Place initiative, because she believes that learning can take place in all situations and environments,” Vagnone said.
Vagnone and Walter are illuminating some of Old Salem’s lesser-known aspects, including the history of enslaved people in the district. Shape-note and gospel concerts are being held in St. Philip’s Moravian, the oldest surviving African-American church building in North Carolina.
“We haven’t lost our scholarship and research,” Vagnone said. “We just opened up our research and archaeology lab and our seed-saving lab. What’s important is that it’s all public-facing.”
“Winter Fair is a representation of what we are,” said Walter.
