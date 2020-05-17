The board of directors of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum in High Point recently announced that it will proceed with construction of the museum, that could cost as much as $27 million.
Nido Qubein, the president of High Point University, and his wife, Mariana, are the lead donors for the museum.
Though site work started in February, the project had been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic by the nonprofit board, which is comprised of community volunteers.
“It is prudent this project moves forward at this time,” said Nido Qubein. “It will serve as a beacon of hope for our city and for children to look forward to when we emerge from the pandemic. Further, it ensures the work of downtown revitalization will move faithfully forward.”
Barry Kitley, the museum’s board chairman, said the museum is Qubein’s expanded vision of a way to help rejuvenate downtown High Point.
Money for the museum is from the Downtown Advisory Board in High Point, a group of local philanthropic leaders led by Qubein. The board, which is responsible for the enhanced downtown vision, oversees money for the downtown projects including the children’s museum, the Slane Family Playground & Fun Area in the BB&T Point stadium and “Blessing Park” by Molly & Ronnie Young.
Kitley said Qubein has been instrumental in the city’s downtown catalyst project, acquiring naming rights for the city’s new BB&T Point stadium as well as operations and stadium enhancements, and money for the team acquisition — the High Point Rockers sports team.
The museum’s board stated that Qubein assured it in March, as the stock market faltered, that money for the project “was safe with the High Point Community Foundation and not subject to the economic turbulence of the time. The museum used the delay of the vertical start of construction to continue work with the exhibit designers (Argyle Design from Brooklyn, N.Y.) and naming its first executive director, Megan Ward.”
The museum will be built on 2.5 acres at the corner of Montlieu Avenue and Hamilton Street on the site of former apartments, about a block from the High Point Public Library.
It will be 57,685 square feet with a lobby, two floors of play exhibits and a children-friendly community classroom.
Kitley said information will be provided about other exhibits as construction on the building progresses.
There will also be an outside Adventure Garden and two parking lots for both visitors and staff.
“It’s designed to be a place of fun and a source of entertainment for children. It’s going to have your normal mix of what you see in a children’s museum,” Kitley said in an interview Wednesday, referring to offerings at such museums as Kaleideum in Winston-Salem and the Greensboro Children’s Museum.
But he said this new museum will also offer some different activities.
“What separates ours just a little bit is the involvement of High Point University,” Kitley said. “We’re going to have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lab in there.
He said staff from High Point University departments such as the school of education, physics and biology will work collaboratively and give their input as to what the STEM lab will ultimately become.
“We’re going to have a community classroom in the building,” he said.
Frank L. Blum Construction Co., based in Winston-Salem, is the construction management firm for the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2021.
“My heart is thankful with this announcement,” said James McNeil, the museum’s board treasurer, “in the midst of Covid-19 that the museum’s building construction is moving forward signaling courage and hope in our community.”
