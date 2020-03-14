A concert by Ricardo Montaner, set for April 11 at the Joel Coliseum, has been postponed by Nexo Entertainment, which is postponing the entertainer's entire spring tour.

New dates will be announced in the coming days and tickets for the original dates will be honored, Nexo said. 

For information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.

