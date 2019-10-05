New Winston Museum will present “Women for the Win: Sports, Gender, and Title IX in Winston-Salem,” a panel discussion and reception, at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Salem College, Huber Theater in the Student Center, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem.
Panelists include Dianne Dailey, LaTaya Hilliard-Gray and Patricia Hughes. Dailey is a Salem College alum who led the WFU women’s golf program for 30 years, during which her student athletes earned 30 team titles, 39 individual titles, and four ACC Championships. Hilliard-Gray has been head softball coach at Winston-Salem State University for the past 17 years. Hughes is the Salem College athletics director. Dave Goren, a local-sports broadcaster, will moderate.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.newwinston.org.
