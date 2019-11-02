Nov. 14: Mahan Esfahani has made it his life’s mission to reintroduce the harpsichord as a mainstream concert instrument. His creative programming and new-work commissions have drawn the attention throughout Europe, Asia and North America. He was the first and only harpsichordist to be a BBC New Generation Artist (2008-2010) and a nominee for Gramophone’s Artist of the Year (2014, 2015, and 2017). Esfahani’s concert at Wake Forest University at 7:30 p.m. will feature a mix of early works for the harpsichord, paired with contemporary pieces for the instrument. Peter Kairoff, a WFU professor, will give a pre-concert talk at 6:40. All in Bendle Recital Hall. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.
New tricks for old instrument
