The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St.

“Swan Lake” is based on a German fairy tale about the tragic love of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette.

Tickets, $29-$75, are at www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.

