The new, vastly improved Asheville Art Museum, which opened on Nov. 14, is emblematic of the cultural renaissance this western North Carolina city has undergone in the past 30 years.
Encompassing 54,000 square feet on four floors, the state-of-the-art facility represents an expansion costing more than $24 million and includes new galleries amounting to a 70% increase in exhibition space. It also features substantially expanded storage space; a striking, glass-enclosed atrium; and a rooftop cafe and sculpture terrace.
I’ve made frequent visits to Asheville since the 1970s, when I wrote about the city on several occasions for an Atlanta-based travel magazine. During a stint as editor of an Asheville-based tabloid covering the regional arts scene, I maintained a part-time residence there in the late 1980s. I’ve seen the city undergo profound social and cultural changes, of which the newly opened art museum is the latest high-profile example.
Asheville didn’t pay off its debts from the Great Depression until 1976. By the end of that decade, the city’s downtown was in such sad shape that some of its business leaders floated a proposal to transform much of the area into a suburban-style mall. (The proposal was fortunately abandoned.) Since that time, Asheville has evolved from a fairly provincial, small city dominated by a retirees’ mentality to a much more generationally diverse, cosmopolitan locale that supports an especially lively arts scene. Even a cursory tour shows that its downtown business district is thriving, and there’s art almost everywhere you look.
The center of Asheville’s downtown action is Pack Square, named for local lumberman and benefactor George W. Pack (1831-1906). The Asheville Art Museum has been located on the square’s south side for the past 27 years. Before that time and after its founding in 1948 the museum was relegated to a kind of orphan status in four different temporary locations. The last of these was the basement of the local Civic Center at 87 Haywood St., where I first visited it.
When relocated to its new, larger home at 2 South Pack Square in 1992, the art museum became an integral component of Pack Place, a major downtown redevelopment project. The interior of a 1926 building that originally housed the Pack Memorial Library was renovated to accommodate the art museum, whose back side was interconnected with a geological museum, a performing-arts theater, and a children’s science and health center. All of these organizations, including the museum, leased their spaces from the City of Asheville, which owned the complex of buildings.
The geological museum eventually relocated, and the children’s science and health center later closed, while the theater has remained in place. In 2016, after expanding into some of the vacated space adjoining the old library building, the art museum temporarily relocated to a “pop-up location” on nearby Biltmore Avenue while the Pack Square site underwent extensive renovation and new construction.
Designed by New York-based Ennead Architects, with Asheville-based ARCA Design serving as project architects, the new Asheville Art Museum integrates the historically preserved 1926 library building (the museum’s North Wing) with newly renovated floors adjoining its southeast corner (the East Wing) and an entirely new structure on its southwest corner (the West Wing).
A rather clunky front entrance built during the 1992 Pack Place development was demolished and replaced by a new, more elegant, four-story glass facade that renders the West Wing’s atrium and other interior spaces invitingly visible from Pack Square. Also drawing attention from outside is sculptor Henry Richardson’s 6-foot, 2-ton, blue-glass orb titled “Reflections on Unity,” installed atop a boulder on the plaza in front of the new entrance.
One of the building’s more subtle architectural features is the randomized pattern of perforations on the atrium’s three-story glass curtain wall, which serves the practical purpose of reducing glare and solar heat on brightly sunlit days. Developed by architecture students at UNC-Charlotte, this unusual feature was inspired by composer John Cage’s use of chance as a creative tool. (During the late 1940s and early 1950s, Cage taught and performed at the now-defunct Black Mountain College, about 20 miles east of Asheville, 1933-1957.)
Inside the atrium a modestly scaled ground-floor gift shop adjoins the front desk, where visitors enter the museum for admission fees ranging from $10 to $15. (Admission is free for museum members and children under 6, and Western North Carolina residents can pay whatever they choose 4-6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.) Nearby, an exposed stairwell leads up to a second-floor mezzanine that looks down over the atrium. The mezzanine and other upper floors are also accessible by way of two elevators whose walls are lined with boldly colored, abstract art installations specially commissioned from local artists Kevin Hogan and Melissa Pace. Much of the square footage on the first and third floors is occupied by new gallery spaces. Special-exhibitions halls on both floors are subdivided into three galleries each, and currently house the inaugural show “Appalachia Now!” On view through Feb. 3, this provocative, often surprising exhibition includes works by about 50 contemporary artists from the Southern Appalachians in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Also on the third floor is another spacious exhibition hall reserved for shows from the museum’s permanent collection. Devoted entirely to American art, the collection presently contains more than 5,000 works, not counting architectural drawings. The inaugural offering in this space, “Intersections in American Art,” is the largest-ever show from the collection, highlighting the intersections of regional and national art from the late 19th century through the present.
Works in this exhibition range from American Impressionism, “Ashcan-school” paintings, and early 20th-century social realism to contemporary works by the likes of Peter Alexander, Thornton Dial and Whitfield Lovell. One section features works by artists who taught or studied at the previously mentioned Black Mountain College. (Viewers with a special interest in that pioneering experimental school will also want to visit the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, a short walk north from Pack Square, at 120 College St.) A special feature of the permanent-collection gallery is its 15-foot oculus (Latin for eye), a window that projects outward from the building’s facade to provide an elevated view of Pack Square and the north side of downtown.
Additional space on the first three floors and outside the large galleries is also used for exhibiting art, including selections from the museum’s photography collection, some of its recent craft acquisitions, and a private collection of regional glass art. Adjoining one such display area on the second-floor mezzanine is the Art PLAYce, a brightly decorated, technology-free exhibition and activity room billed as a “a self-guided, intergenerational creative space for people of all ages to play and learn together.”
The mezzanine also provides access to the second floor of the restored Pack Library building, which houses the museum’s art library (containing more than 14,000 titles) and a board-meeting room. The old building’s third floor, meanwhile, contains a suite of classrooms and studios that make up the museum’s education center.
At the top of the new addition, on the fourth floor and normally accessible only by elevator, is the museum’s in-house restaurant, the Perspective Cafe, which opens onto a rooftop sculpture terrace. The cafe was still getting its act together when I visited the museum a few days after its opening. Several of the menu items hadn’t yet become available, but the tomato bisque and crostini with trout spread were tasty, and — washed down with a pot of green tea — just enough to fortify me after three hours of looking and note-taking.
The bank of windows on the cafe’s south and west side provide spectacular views of the Blue Ridge mountain landscape and parts of downtown Asheville. The views are even more expansive from the outdoor terrace, where I was able to get a closer look at the two large sculptures on view there — Donald Sultan’s painted aluminum piece “Big Yellow Poppies” and a stainless-steel kinetic sculpture by George Rickey. Additional sculptures will eventually be displayed on the terrace on a rotating basis.
With this mightily impressive new building and all it contains, the Asheville Art Museum has come into its own, gaining new status as a must-see destination for visual-art enthusiasts across the state and beyond.
I’m already looking forward to my next visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.