The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Cinematic HD Screening series will present “42nd Street” at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 13, in Hanesbrands Theatre at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Winston-Salem.
“42nd Street” follows young Peggy Sawyer from small-town America to the Broadway chorus line to stardom and includes the iconic songs “42nd Street,” “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby Of Broadway” and “ I Only Have Eyes For You.”
Other HD films of plays in the series include: “Frankenstein” 7 p.m. Oct. 31, “Hamlet” 2 p.m. Nov. 10; “All about Eve” 2 p.m. Jan. 12; “All My Sons” 2 p.m. Feb. 2; “Present Laughter” 2 p.m. April 5; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” 2 p.m. May 10; and “Fleabag” 2 p.m. May 31.
Tickets are at 336-747-1414 or www.hanesbrandstheatre.com.
