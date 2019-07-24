Leslie Uggams has played a Broadway “Baby,” a slave who gets wrenched from her family and a blind lady who trades profane barbs with her roommate, Deadpool.
A versatile actor with a fabulous singing voice, Uggams laughs when people ask how she can swing from Georgina in “Hallelujah, Baby!” (1968) on Broadway to Kizzy in “Roots” (1977) to Blind Al in “Deadpool” (2016 and 2018).
“It’s acting,” she says.
She was watching “The View” when Relish caught up with her at her home in New York City.
“I love those ladies,” she said.
Uggams’ career has spanned TV, stage, music and movies.
She was the first African American actor to play Mama Rose in “Gypsy” and one of the first black performers featured on nationwide network TV, as a vocalist on the popular “Sing Along With Mitch,” 1961-1964.
While still a student at the Julliard School in New York, Uggams released the first of 10 solo albums she was to record for Columbia Records. She later signed with Atlantic Records.
On July 29, Uggams, 76, will receive the Sidney Poitier Lifelong Achievement Award at the opening gala of the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem.
She will not be performing at the festival, but she said that she will be staying for a few days.
“It’s so wonderful, because you get to see people you know — and some people you don’t know — do their thing,” she said.
She currently has a recurring role as Leah Walker, Lucious’ mother, on the popular TV series “Empire.” Terrance Howard plays Lucious, the head of a hip-hop music conglomerate.
“I’ve enjoyed played Leah,” Uggams said. “She’s bipolar. She’s got issues, but through all those issues, the truth always comes out. She goes right to the heart.
“Recently, I played the mother to the wonderful actor on ‘New Amsterdam’ and that was fun, too.” She played Mama Reynolds, the mother of Dr. Floyd Reynolds, played by Jocko Sims.
“The great thing that I love about these characters is that they aren’t victims,” she said.“Even Kizzy taught Chicken George that family is important and to remember your history and make sure you tell the next generation. I always played women who made lemonade from lemons.”
Uggams was born in Harlem and says that she got her “schooling” at the famous Apollo Theater, where she performed from the time she was 9 until she was 16. When she was even younger, she was on TV singing competitions, and she was the featured singer on “Sing Along With Mitch” when she was 17. That gig ended when she was about 20.
She won a Tony Award for “Hallelujah Baby” in 1968, a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host or Hostess in a Variety Series for “Fantasy” in 1983, and was nominated for an Ovation Award in 2009 for Lead Actress in a Musical for the role of Lena Horne in the Pasadena (Calif.) Playhouse production of “Stormy Weather.”
Besides her movie and TV roles, Uggams tours regularly in her autobiographical one-woman show, “Uptown/Downtown.” She is on the board of directors of the Apollo Theater where she got her start, and was closely involved in the making of the HBO documentary, “The Apollo.” It was the opening-night film of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
“Each opportunity has been a stepping stone,” Uggams said. “My mother used to say: You look around one corner at a time.
“Some people plan. I never planned, but I was ready. You just never know. It seems like everything I’ve done has been a surprise. It’s a great journey.”
To the casual onlooker, it might seem that she just sailed seamlessly from one great job to the next, but she encountered obstacles along the way.
Network executives on “Sing Along With Mitch” began pressuring the bandleader Mitch Miller to take Uggams off the program, because Southern viewers objected to a black singer working so intimately with white musicians. Miller stood his ground and refused to fire her or isolate her from the band.
Uggams remained on the show, and Miller protected her from the controversy.
“And I always got great mail from the South,” she said. “From Caucasian people and from young black people who were seeing themselves represented on TV.
“Listen, anybody that you see that you admire, we’ve all had struggles along the way. It’s part of a journey of life and living.”
Uggams and husband Grahame Pratt, an actor from Australia, will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary in October.
What’s the secret to their success?
“We were friends before we were lovers,” she said. “We had a lot in common. Our view on life was the same. We have a lot of laughter and joy. We had some disagreements, but we have lot of fun together, and we like to be together all the time.”
In fact, Uggams and Pratt are coming to the 2019 NBTF together.
Opening night
After the July 29 gala at the Benton Convention Center, where Uggams and others will will receive their awards, party-goers will proceed to the Stevens Center for the NBTF opening-night show, “Jelly’s Last Jam.”
Twenty-seven years after it opened on Broadway, George C. Wolfe’s musical is being produced by the North Carolina Black Repertory Co. to open its 30th anniversary festival — and 16th festival, since it is held biennially.
“Jelly’s Last Jam” tells the true story of Ferdinand Joseph LaMothe, aka Jelly Roll Morton, the self-proclaimed “inventor of Jazz.” Featuring dance and an original score inspired by the musical traditions of New Orleans, “Jelly’s Last Jam” explores the complexities of African-American life and celebrates its creativity.
The musical premiered at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in 1991 and starred Tony-nominated actor Obba Babatundé, who played the title character in “Five Guys Named Moe” and was celebrity co-chair at the 2017 NBTF.
It moved to Broadway in 1992, replacing Babatundé with Gregory Hines, and received 11 Tony nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Director. Tap-dancing legend Hines and theater diva Tonya Pinkins (2015 NBTF co-chair) won Tonys for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical categories, respectively. The show also took home six Drama Desk Award trophies.
The Black Rep Co./NBTF cast is led by DeWitt Fleming Jr., a critically acclaimed actor, dancer and vocalist from Washington, D.C. Black Rep Co. Artistic Director Jackie Alexander will direct.
The remaining cast includes; Stanley Wayne Mathis (Chimney Man), who portrayed Jack the Bear in the original Broadway production, Idella Johnson (Anita) with LG Williams II (Young Jelly), LaShon R. Hill (Gran Mimi), Robert DoQui (Jack the Bear), Jontavious Johnson (Buddy Bolden), Zakiyyah Samuels Niang (Miss Mamie), Janesia “Jai” Shanae, Cedrina Shari, Sidney Wilson (The Hunnies), and Thomas Costello & David Ospina (Melrose Brothers). J. Andrew Speas, Jasmine Walters and Brandon Woods round out the ensemble.
The creative team includes Ashani Smith, assistant director; Morgan Hawkins, choreographer; DeWitt Fleming Jr., tap choreographer; and Tyrone Jackson, music director; Frenchie La’ Vern, costume designer; Patrice Andrew Davidson, scenic designer; Arthur Reese, lighting designer and technical director.
2019 National Black Theatre Festival
The N.C. Black Repertory Co. will present more than 100 productions by more than 30 professional theater companies and several universities July 29-Aug. 3 in venues throughout the City of Arts and Innovation.
The festival will include a production from Cape Town, South Africa, this year, making it not only national but international. And vendors have come from all over the world since 1989 to sell their wares.
N.C. Black Rep is celebrating its 40th anniversary at the same time that its biggest production, NBTF, celebrates its 30th. The NBTF is the only theater festival in the country that offers six consecutive days of professional theater by and about people of color. The festival also includes workshops, a reader’s theater of new works, a film festival, a poetry jam, a youth celebrity project, a vendors’ market, and The International Colloquium.
“We are so excited about all of our main stage productions this year,” said Sylvia Sprinkle Hamlin, executive producer of the festival and board chair of N.C. Black Rep. “The talent we will be bringing to the 2019 NBTF will be Marvtastic and will reach audiences of all ages.”
TEENtastic events include a dance contest and workshops.
Actors Margaret Avery and Chester Gregory will serve as this year’s celebrity co-chairs.
Avery has starred in many productions on stage and screen. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Shug Avery in “The Color Purple.” Gregory is the only artist in NBTF history to headline three times, including “My Heart Is Crying, Crying: The Jackie Wilson Story” in 2001.
Besides “Jelly’s Last Jam,” the opening-night musical, this year’s festival will present dramas, comedies, more musicals, choreoplays and multi-media productions. The shows will include celebrity performances throughout the week, featuring such actors as Vivian Reed, Michael Colyar, Mariann Aalda and Thembi Mtshali.
Celebrity guests will include Tony Award winner André De Shields, Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keith David, Ledisi, Geoffrey Owens, Bern Nadete Stanis, Hal Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell and many more.