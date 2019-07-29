Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Stars of the stage, many of whom are also stars of TV and film, gathered under one roof and declared Winston-Salem "Black Theater Holy Ground."
André De Shields, fresh from his Tony win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for "Hadestown," spontaneously led the assembled in an a capella rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," during a press conference at the Marriott Monday afternoon.
On Monday evening, De Shields and hundreds of other theater-lovers attended the opening night gala at Benton Convention Center.
During the press conference, De Shields repeated part of his Tony-acceptance speech, his three basic rules for success, plus one.
"One: Surround yourself with people whose faces light up when you walk into the room," he said. "Two: Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to go. Three: The top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain, so keep on climbing.
"And I'm adding another: God created black people, and black people created everything else."