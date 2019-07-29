In dizzying swirl of purple and black, the 16th National Black Theatre Festival burst into action on Monday.

Stars of the stage, many of whom are also stars of TV and film, gathered under one roof and declared Winston-Salem "Black Theater Holy Ground."

André De Shields, fresh from his Tony win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for "Hadestown," spontaneously led the assembled in an a capella rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," during a press conference at the Marriott Monday afternoon.

On Monday evening, De Shields and hundreds of other theater-lovers attended the opening night gala at Benton Convention Center.

During the press conference, De Shields repeated part of his Tony-acceptance speech, his three basic rules for success, plus one.

"One: Surround yourself with people whose faces light up when you walk into the room," he said. "Two: Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to go. Three: The top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain, so keep on climbing.

"And I'm adding another: God created black people, and black people created everything else."

