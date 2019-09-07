North Carolina Brass Band

The North Carolina Brass Band will perform its opening concerts of the 2019-20 season, “Brass at the Opera!”, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the UNCG Auditorium in Greensboro and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in Brendle Recital Hall, WFU, Winston-Salem.

Directed by Brian Meixner, the 28-member band is composed of brass players and percussionists, including symphony musicians, soloists, chamber music professionals and jazz artists.

The band plays transcriptions of music for orchestra, wind band, choir, jazz and pop music, and original music written for brass band.

Tickets are $20, $5 for students. For information, visit www.ncbrassband.org.

