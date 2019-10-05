The N.C. Black Repertory Co. will present a Living Room Theatre production 3-5 p.m. today, Oct. 6, in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, in collaboration with the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
In “Welcome to Matteson!” by Inda Craig-Galván, a suburban couple hosts a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party for their new neighbors — a couple recently (forcibly) relocated from Chicago’s roughest housing project — and it’s anything but welcoming. It’s described as a “dark intra-racial comedy about reverse gentrification and how we deal with the ‘other’ when the other looks just like us.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.
