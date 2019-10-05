The N.C. Black Repertory Co. will present a Living Room Theatre production 3-5 p.m. today, Oct. 6, in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, in collaboration with the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.

In “Welcome to Matteson!” by Inda Craig-Galván, a suburban couple hosts a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party for their new neighbors — a couple recently (forcibly) relocated from Chicago’s roughest housing project — and it’s anything but welcoming. It’s described as a “dark intra-racial comedy about reverse gentrification and how we deal with the ‘other’ when the other looks just like us.”

Admission is free. For information, visit www.ncblackrep.org.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Tags

Load comments