Music Carolina SummerFest will continue its 12th season in Winston-Salem this week with four events. Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick are co-artistic directors.
Tickets are at www.musiccarolina.org.
3 p.m. today, Aug. 11: American Music Ensemble, Mark Norman, conductor, Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall. This 10-piece ensemble performs ragtime, marches and other selections by great American composers of the 19th and 20th centuries. $24, $8 for students.
10:30 a.m. Aug. 13: Latte and Learn @ Bookmarks, British Invasion Songs Through the Jazz Looking Glass. Matt Kendrick, bassist and arranger. Admission is free.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 15: Downtown! Songs of the British Invasion, Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St. Great tunes including: “Downtown,” “The Fool On The Hill,” “I Started A Joke,” “Time of the Season,” “Georgy Girl,” and more. Vocalist Martha Bassett with Matt Kendrick, bass and arrangements; Federico Pivetta, piano; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; and John Wilson, drums. $24, $8 for students.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 17: The Pivetta Duo, Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall. Federico Pivetta, piano, and Debra-Reuter Pivetta, flute, perform diverse styles of music for flute and piano, from classical to Latin and Jazz. Bassist Matt Kendrick and drummer John Wilson join the Pivettas for a performance of Claude Bolling’s Jazz Suite. $24, $8 for students.