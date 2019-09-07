The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem will present “Music as the International Language” at 9 and 11 a.m. today, Sept. 8, at 4055 Robinhood Road.

Featured musicians will be Elektra Winds, a woodwind quartet composed of area performers and teachers, playing works by Bozza, Albeniz, Prokofiev, Schickele, Bridge and some children’s songs by Christopher Weait.

