The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem will present “Music as the International Language” at 9 and 11 a.m. today, Sept. 8, at 4055 Robinhood Road.
Featured musicians will be Elektra Winds, a woodwind quartet composed of area performers and teachers, playing works by Bozza, Albeniz, Prokofiev, Schickele, Bridge and some children’s songs by Christopher Weait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.