The Blowing Rock Music Festival will present music on two stages noon to sunset on Sept. 14 at the Blowing Rock Attraction, 432 Blowing Road, Blowing Rock. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Headliners include the Harris Brothers, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio, and Wayne Henderson. Other acts include The Neighbors, Charlie Carpenter, Cecil Palmer and Gloria Coffey, and Mitch and Masten.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 for ages 12 and under, at 828-295-7111, 828-295-7851 or theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments