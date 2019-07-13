The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks, Community Development and the Winston-Salem Police departments will continue the WePLAY Movies in the Park series July 20 with “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” at Oak Summit Park, 406 Oak Summit Road, Winston-Salem.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be Aug. 17 at Parkland Park, 1660 Brewer Road.
A food truck will be on site and pre-movie activities will begin at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk. Movie-goers should bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
Admission is free. All the films are family friendly. For more information, call CityLink 311.