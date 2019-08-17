Charlie, the Motown and beach music band, will perform at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons. Gates open at 4 p.m.
This versatile, Durham-based, six-piece band features male and female vocalists, a keyboard player, guitar, bass and drums. Charlie performs in the Motown tradition of tuxedos and coordinated dance steps mixed with Southern beach music.
Busta Brown, a columnist for The Chronicle, will be the guest emcee.
The event is family friendly, and children’s activities are provided by Art Nouveau, 40-and-under arts advocates affiliated with The Arts Council; and Aperture Cinema.
Non-profit partner for the Charlie concert is the Salvation Army, and attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies for the Salvation Army’s “Fill the Bus” campaign.
Picnicking is permitted and concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food trucks and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Charlie is the last concert of the season in the Summer Parks Series presented by Forsyth County in collaboration with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Admission and parking are free.