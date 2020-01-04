Reusing, repurposing and revising seem to come naturally to David J. Brown.
A coffee table with gracefully curving corners and darker-wood details in his living room is a piece from IKEA that he altered to suit his fancy. He painted the surface of a second-hand table in his dining room/sun room to resemble brightly colored wood grain.
Brown is the director and co-founder of DENT Creative ReUSE and Art Laboratory whose stated mission “is to encourage creative activities, environmental awareness, and building community by making a ‘dent’ in the waste stream ... one art project at a time.”
While working on plans to open a physical facility, Brown is presenting a series of eight events designed to spark creativity and inspiration.
“Mixed Doubles: tandem lectures on unrelated topics” will be on Wednesdays in January at the Central Library; on Thursdays in February, except for Feb. 13, at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art; and another at SECCA on March 5.
Social time will start at 5:30 p.m., and the programs start at 6.
Topics include Punk Rock & French Cooking on Jan. 8, and Belly Dancing & Pruning Secrets on Jan. 29. The audience and community will pick the topics for the final event on March 5.
In high school, Brown found that playing drums in a rock band absorbed him in a way he found highly enjoyable. Later, in college, he found the same experience while painting.
In his early 30s, living in a warehouse in Washington, D.C., Brown realized that he had spent the past 10 years working on projects with other artists at places like the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Va., but he wanted to figure out his own skill set, his calling.
He became director of exhibitions at Maryland Institute, College of Art (Baltimore) in 1989, but he was wrestling with how to be an artist with a studio, a husband and a curater when the museum sent him to an eight-day conference in Japan.
While there, a Japanese man said to him, “The gallery is your canvas.”
“I realized that I could use the institution as a platform for creativity,” Brown said. He closed his studio and focused on his institute job where he produced a show about terrorism 10 years before 9/11 and after that a show about car culture in California. Both received write-ups in The New York Times, a first for the Maryland institute.
In 1999, Brown came to Winston-Salem with his wife Krystyna Puc to be the chief curator at SECCA. Puc is the assistant dean of Liberal Arts at UNC School of the Arts.
At SECCA, Brown curated shows by regional and international artists, such as “David Byrne: What It Is?” and “Yoko Ono: En/Trance” (U.S. premiere).
Before coming to SECCA, he had served as the curator at the Contemporary Art Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for four years. In 2018, the Cincinnati Art Museum hired Brown to be the guest curator of special projects for the Smithsonian Institution’s “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man.” It took up 10 galleries at the Cincinnati museum. To prepare for that, he attended the free-wheeling Burning Man art festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
Brown described the Mixed Doubles series as “a playful, informative, and engaging approach to a broad range of subjects presented two at a time by a diverse group of informed and passionate individuals or teams from various disciplines in the Triad region.”
During each event, the two featured speakers will each present for 20 minutes on their topic, without making any references to the other speaker or topic. This will be followed by a 15-minute combined Q&A period (both speakers on the stage together).
“We encourage the audience to get adventurous with their questions, a chance for creative chaos.” Brown said.
Presentations will include lectures, images, film and video, music, or demonstrations, as well as unannounced guests.
“The noted scholar Sir Kenneth Robinson . ... argues that the intersection where our personal talent meets our personal passion is the place we feel most ourselves, most inspired, and achieve our highest level,” Brown said. “Mixed Doubles, as a series, ties together this approach to learning, creativity and inspiration.”
Here’s the schedule. The first four will be at the Central Library, the second four at SECCA.
- Jan. 8: Punk Rock & French Cooking. Dean Wilcox, dean of Liberal Arts, UNCSA; Catherine Monteran Jones, chef, bon vivant and former restaurant owner.
- Jan. 15: Dreaming/Creativity & The World of Robotics. Dale Pollock, professor of Cinema Studies, UNCSA; Elva Jones, professor of Computer Science, Winston Salem State University.
- Jan. 22: Medieval Women Mystics & Sculpture for Art and Musical Performance. Ulrike Wiethaus, professor of Religion and American Ethnic Studies, Wake Forest University; Mark Dixon, artist, musician and inventor.
- Jan. 29: Belly Dancing & Pruning Secrets. Paula Stump, dancer/performer; Mary Jac Brennan, N.C. Cooperative Extension agent.
- Feb. 6: Bats/Noise & Bands, Burlesque, Hot Rods. Nickolay Hristov, design researcher; Courtney Southern, co-founder, Heavy Rebel Weekender.
- Feb. 20: Fakers, Phonies and Liars & Cultivating Mushrooms. Ryan D. Shirey, department of English, WFU; Cathy and Earl Wheeler, Borrowed Land Farms, Pinnacle.
- Feb. 27:
Urban Gardening & Animation/Special Effects. Michael Banner, urban gardener and activist; Keith Hobgood, creative director, Out of Our Minds Studios.
- March 5: To be determined by the audience and the community.
