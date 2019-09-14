On Friday night, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem opens its 85th season with a family-friendly musical based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel.
“Matilda the Musical,” with a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, premiered on the West End in London (2011) and on Broadway in 2013. The show went on to win multiple Tony and Olivier Awards.
“Matilda: The Musical” stars Alora Engel as Matilda Wormwood and Seph Schoenekas as Matilda’s headmistress and nemesis, Agatha Trunchbull. Katie Jo Icenhower is the show’s director and choreographer.
Two weeks before opening night, a sit-down with Icenhower, Schoenekas and young Engel indicated the fun as well as the serious study of the musical that the director/choreographer and the two leads are committing to “Matilda.”
When asked to describe what the story of Matilda is about, “it’s like a female ‘Harry Potter,’” Icenhower said.
“Yes! I am Harry Potter,” Engel added quickly.
“That would be Sherry Potter,” Icenhower corrected, then continued, “who is not highly regarded by her parents.”
“They hate her,” Engel said, which touched off a debate about how the parents feel about the young girl.
She was asked if “hate” is too strong a word.
“No. They hate her. They despise her,” Engel said.
“They don’t really hate Matilda,” Icenhower said. “They don’t even know what you Alora/Matilda — are. Well, OK, the mother may hate her.”
“I really don’t think hate is the word,” Schoenekas said. “They just really don’t understand anything about her. On a basic level, they’re so self-involved, so all about their world and their paradigm, that she just doesn’t fit in.”
“Matilda is more like an annoyance. They have to live with her,” Icenhower said.
“Though if they could bring themselves far enough to care about another human being,” Schoenekas said, “they would probably hate her,” a comment which set off a great deal of laughter.
When the parents decide to ship Matilda off to school, the musical’s main story is put in action. The school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, is perfectly made for a confrontation with Matilda.
“Trunchbull is a disciplinarian from the word ‘go,’” Icenhower said. “The thing is, Matilda is all about justice. When she sees that there is not justice, she’s willing to confront it, even if it means doing something she shouldn’t do.”
“Trunchbull also desires justice; she just has a very warped sense of what justice is,” Schonekas said. “In her mind, justice is, ‘I’m going to win, no matter what.’”
“Matilda loves her teacher, Miss Honey, who is as sweet as her name,” Icenhower said. “It is the injustice done to Miss Honey that really makes Matilda’s blood boil. She can live with injustice about herself, but injustice done towards others sets her over the edge.”
Engel is enjoying the many aspects of being the title character. “I like that we both really like reading,” she said. “I do a lot of singing, including two solo songs that I have all to myself.”
Schoenekas finds joy in Trunchbull as well.
“I love the children in the show, I love terrifying the children in the show. And if we can overcome our giggles at each other, because we’re both being so ridiculous at the same time, I think that magic will happen on the stage.”
The show features nine little children, plus several others played by teenagers or adults. Having those older performers helps, too, as they mentor the younger ones who are newer to the stage.
Schoenekas took the time to share the praise for several of his castmates.
“Matilda’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Matthew Cravey and Hayley Hansen), are doing great work,” he said. “And Ria Matheson, who plays Miss Honey, who is not really the funny character but she brings so much heart and honesty that, with Matthew and Hayley and Isaac Hampton — and I just going insane as cartoon-like villains, somebody needs to ground the show. And she is that grounding force.”
Filling out the cast, Alex Nunley plays Matilda’s brother, Michael. The large supporting cast includes Chloe Adam, Genevieve Amigone, Jae Campbell, Dawson Carroll, Asher Dodson, Kinsey Gray-Calderone, Kayla Guffey, Charity Hampton, Isaac Hampton, Leeanna Holliday, Nick Kelley, Page Morphis, Nick Parlier, Abigail Ross, Parker Ross, Abigail Thomas and Will Wright.
