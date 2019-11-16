Mark Gibson will conduct the UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra in a Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony and a contemporary work by Gabriela Lena Frank that draws on the composer’s multicultural heritage. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Gibson is the director of orchestra studies at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music; music director of the CCM Philharmonia; and visiting conducting faculty at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, and the Hochschüle für Musik und Theater in Munich, Germany.
Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony is described by the composer as being “like a sound of nature.” Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Peregrinos” (Pilgrims) was inspired by the composer’s two-year residency with the Indianapolis Symphony and gives an inside glimpse of the city’s thriving Latino community.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students with ID at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.
