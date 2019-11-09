The Secrest Artist Series will present Mahan Esfahani in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Peter Kairoff, a WFU professor, will give a pre-concert talk at 6:40.

Esfahani has made it his life’s mission to reintroduce the harpsichord as a mainstream concert instrument. His creative programming and new-work commissions have drawn attention throughout Europe, Asia and North America. He was the first and only harpsichordist to be a BBC New Generation Artist (2008-2010) and a nominee for Gramophone’s Artist of the Year (2014, 2015 and 2017).

The concert will feature a mix of early works for the harpsichord, paired with contemporary pieces. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments