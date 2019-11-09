The Secrest Artist Series will present Mahan Esfahani in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Peter Kairoff, a WFU professor, will give a pre-concert talk at 6:40.
Esfahani has made it his life’s mission to reintroduce the harpsichord as a mainstream concert instrument. His creative programming and new-work commissions have drawn attention throughout Europe, Asia and North America. He was the first and only harpsichordist to be a BBC New Generation Artist (2008-2010) and a nominee for Gramophone’s Artist of the Year (2014, 2015 and 2017).
The concert will feature a mix of early works for the harpsichord, paired with contemporary pieces. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for children, free with WFU ID.
