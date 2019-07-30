"Looking for Leroy" is many things. It is a deeply felt appreciation for black theater, entirely appropriate for the National Black Theatre Festival. It is also a dense examination of the purpose of art as well as bridging the gap between two vastly different generations of black playwrights.
That all makes sense because the play, which premiered Tuesday at the Catawba Arena Theatre at UNC School of the Arts, is about Amiri Baraka, the fiery poet and playwright who led the socially conscious Black Arts Movement in the 1960s and 1970s.
Baraka courted controversy at every turn with his unrelenting critique of America's racism and capitalism and his unwillingness to compromise his artistic voice. The title refers to part of Baraka's birth name. He was born Lafayette LeRoi Jones.
Written by Larry Muhammad and directed by Petronia Paley, the play ably captures the essence of Baraka's sometimes maddeningly complex persona, one given to passionate rants about art, black theater and raising the consciousness of the people. That persona is also given to contradiction.
And that contradiction is fleshed out in Baraka's hate-love relationship with an intern named Taj, a burgeoning playwright who has studied Baraka's work. Taj both admires Baraka and is constantly confounded by him.
The play is set sometime before Baraka's death on Oct. 7, 2014. Baraka is working on an epic play about black civil rights activist and sociologist W.E.B. du Bois, who is known for his iconic book, "The Souls of Black Folks" and for helping found the NAACP. He hires Taj to help him with the play and with anything else he orders Taj to do.
The chemistry between Taj, played by Tyler Fauntleroy, and Baraka, played by Kim Sullivan, is electric. They trade sharp barbs about Baraka's work, his influences and what Baraka's plays try to accomplish. Is his work really art or just propaganda? Is Baraka developing characters, plot and narrative arcs or is he just using a play to lecture his audience?
These are the questions and debates swirling around the play, questions and debates that almost devolve into becoming didactic. But the play is smart enough to know exactly what it is doing and how it reflects the contradictions inherent in Baraka and Taj.
The play never goes over the line, always remembering that the relationship between Taj and Baraka is the important element and that there is both deep insight and deep humor to be found in that relationship.
Taj learns that it's really not about looking for Leroy; it's really about figuring out what he wants to say.