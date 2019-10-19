Dance for the River

Natalie Kirk, a UNC School of the Arts dancer, is seen here in a photograph from the exhibition, “Dance for the River,” by Christine Rucker.

Photojournalist Christine Rucker will lead a photo expedition workshop “Photo Expedition — River Stories” Oct. 25-26 for Sawtooth School for Visual Art.

The “River Stories” workshop will include discussion of Rucker’s river projects, environmental conservation photography and how the arts can have an impact on conservation awareness. The workshop includes an excursion to the Yadkin River for a two-three-hour float.

For information, visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395.

