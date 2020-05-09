What better holiday than Mother’s Day to reflect on mom’s sage words of wisdom?
Local artists recently shared their best and worst advice from their mothers.
Timothy Redmond, music director for the Winston-Salem Symphony, wasn’t even a teenager when he learned something valuable from his mother, Patricia Redmond, who lives in southern England.
“When I was 12 or so, my mother went on an expedition from the South of England to the Tibesti mountains of North Africa’s Sahara Desert. At weekends, I was allowed to help take apart vehicles and rewire distributors and generally get involved in the preparations for the journey. It was a pretty idyllic existence for a boy! Seeing how vital my mum’s role was in making the expedition happen, how she handled all the different personalities involved, and how she explained to her children that she was going off to the desert for a few weeks in such a way that we all took it in our stride, turned out to be absolutely priceless life-advice,” Redmond said.
And the worst advice?
“Probably on a boating holiday when she confidently called out ‘you can do it: just jump’ when I was hesitating about leaping from the shore back on board. I missed. There was some mild drama and the briefest of trips to a doctor, and I have been slightly cautious about boats ever since,” he said.
Cathy Dudley, who plays the viola for the Winston-Salem Symphony, grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She said her mother, Delores Dudley, taught high school English and was everyone’s favorite teacher for 18 years.
When her mother died at age 54 from seven brain tumors, Dudley said, the funeral was held on a snowy Friday afternoon in February. A packed church included students and faculty who mourned her passing.
Her mother told her: “An artist is someone who is in control of their instrument — whether it is an electric guitar, their voice or a pen.”
Dudley said, “Her best advice to me was to always consider who your audience is in order to inspire, encourage or make an impact ... or to get a good grade! And when I had to choose between seriously studying viola or piano, her perspective? ‘Piano players are a dime a dozen, but how many great viola players do you know?’” I am so glad I listened to her and stuck with the viola.”
Dudley said her mother gave her no bad advice.
Tichina Vaughn, a vocalist (opera/jazz/musical theater) and a voice coach/instructor who currently lives in Dresden, Germany, uses such words as “strong” and “grace” to describe her mother, Luci Vaughn of Winston-Salem.
“The best advice that I ever got from my mother was to be strong, independent and take care of oneself. In fact, my mom is one of the strongest women I know! Accompanying her through her recent battle with life threatening health issues, for example, was another in a lifetime of lessons on strength, independence, and grace. Though it was an incredibly difficult period, her handling and surviving the battle is an unending source of inspiration at the same time. That same strength, independence, and grace infused my formative years and continues to be a firm foundation, especially in uncertain times like these,” Vaughn said.
“The worst advice that I ever got from my mother was to order a steak well done. The first time that I remember being asked which temperature for the meat was as a teen out to dinner with mom. I wasn’t sure what to answer and naturally followed her lead. Though I loved the taste, I remember having to chew a lot! That somewhat inhibited my enjoyment, and for years I didn’t do much steak until I was introduced to the pleasures of medium. Now, we agree to disagree and I leave hers on the grill 5 minutes longer,” she said.
Dave Thomas Brown, an actor who currently stars as Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway in New York learned about patience from his mother, Jeannette Brown, of Winston-Salem.
“I was/am impatient and always eagerly curious as to what’s happening next. My mom instilled in me that ‘anything worth doing is worth waiting for.’ As a freelance artist, this phrase has meant more and more to me over the years, and has kept me going with determination throughout my career. I’m grateful for my mom and all the wisdom she has given me,” Brown said.
No worst advice comments from him, but he does have regrets about not learning to cook early on in his career.
“When I first moved to New York my mom sent me some cookbooks hoping I’d eat healthy and cook for myself,” Brown said. “I really wish I had opened them more in the early years. Instead it was a lot of chili and Ramen noodles.
“I’ve since fallen in love with cooking, but I wish I had heeded her advice 10 years earlier.”
