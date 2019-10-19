Winston-Salem artist Amos Westmoreland is showing about 30 new oils at Alta Vista Gallery at 2839 Broadstone Road, between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex, Valle Crucis.

Westmoreland, who is curator for the Welborn Art Gallery at Yadkin Arts Council, is a contemporary impressionist who embraces color. His work at Alta Vista includes a variety of subjects, such as: rivers, fields, forests, lakes, paths, trails, country roads and other rural scenes.

Admission is free. Call 828-963-5247 or visit www.AltaVistaGallery.com.

