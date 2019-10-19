Winston-Salem artist Amos Westmoreland is showing about 30 new oils at Alta Vista Gallery at 2839 Broadstone Road, between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex, Valle Crucis.
Westmoreland, who is curator for the Welborn Art Gallery at Yadkin Arts Council, is a contemporary impressionist who embraces color. His work at Alta Vista includes a variety of subjects, such as: rivers, fields, forests, lakes, paths, trails, country roads and other rural scenes.
Admission is free. Call 828-963-5247 or visit www.AltaVistaGallery.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.