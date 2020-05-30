After nearly three months of dark empty theaters, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is taking their show outside. "Disenchanted!" opens June 3, and four more plays are planned through August.
Theater-goers can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to watch live theater on an improvised stage in the parking lot of the company's future home on West Sixth Street.
"I hope this is a step toward normalcy," said Jamie Lawson, the company's artistic director. He has been looking for ways to keep Theatre Alliance performing since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in March.
It canceled "Evita," which was to have opened March 13, the week the stay-at-home guidelines were issued. The Alliance was all set to present "Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits" online in April, but the playwright's agent denied permission at the last minute.
Lawson went back to the drawing board, and the company petitioned Mayor Allen Joines and Gov. Roy Cooper to let them do a "drive-in theater kind of thing," but that has not yet been approved.
Instead, they have been live-streaming a show called "Martini Time" with David Joy, a popular community theater performer. Joy has been singing jazz and Great American Songbook standards on Saturday evenings. It's a fun show, but you can't sell tickets to Facebook.
"Disenchanted!" will be their first live show since February. They can sell only 18 tickets a night, because in Phase Two of the reopening only 25 people are allowed gather outdoors. That number has to include the seven cast, crew and staff members who will work the show.
"We are trying to continue to do what we do as safely as possible," Lawson said. "If I didn't think our patrons were the kind of people who are willing to cooperate and be safe and make it happen, I wouldn't even try.
"At this stage of the game, we have to be good citizens with each other."
Besides asking audience members to wear masks and practice social distancing, Theatre Alliance volunteers will monitor the restrooms and sanitize them after each use. Theater personnel will have their temperatures checked before rehearsals and performances, and won't be allowed to participate if they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms.
The company requests that if you have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms that you not attend. "We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund," Lawson said.
The play's the thing
Heather Levinson, who plays Cinderella in "Disenchanted!," is delighted to be working on a live show with other performers: "It's like a cool drink of water when you've been in the desert."
She and her husband have three children - 6 months, 3 and 12 years. "We have been taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously," Levinson said. "My husband is working from home, and we are ordering groceries."
While working on a show represents a little more liberty for her, the cast and crew are also being safe: taking temperatures before every rehearsal, wearing masks the entire time. They will take the masks off for performances.
Levinson said they are practicing outside when they are able, but the rain has kept them inside a lot. "We've been using the inside of the new space, which is a lot bigger than the old one," she said. So they can space themselves out.
"'Disenchanted' is a brains-off, come-and-have-fun show," Levinson said. "We are having a blast with it, and I think the audience will too."
The rest of the cast is Amber Engel as Snow White, Jessie Stewart as Sleeping Beauty, Brianna Witherspoon as The Princess who Kissed the Frog, Rebecca Barnhardt as Belle/Ariel/Rapunzel, and Ashley Pearson as Hua Mulan/Pocahontas/Princess Badroulbadour.
"The whole show is kind of lampooning Disney in a loving way," Levinson said. "Brianna's piece is a showstopper. She calls out Disney for taking so long to have a black princess.
"I feel like it's worthwhile to create art any time, but especially when people are so worried."
The shows, which all have small casts to allow for the maximum possible audience members, are:
- June 3-6: "Disenchanted,"
- July 1-5: "Tintypes,"
- July 10-12 and 16-19: "Head Over Heels," featuring the music of The Go-Gos,
- July 26-31: "The Doyle and Debbie Show,"
- Aug. 13-15, 19-23: "Always, Patsy Cline.
The company's annual Community Yard Sale fundraiser, originally planned for April 25, will be July 27. All dates are conditional on changing COVID-19 restrictions.
What to expect
Tickets for "Disenchanted!" will be sold only over the phone. They are $25 apiece, no exceptions. Ticket prices could go down when restrictions on the number who can gather are eased.
Patrons may use leftover SixPix packages for the 2019-2020 for performances other than "Disenchanted!" and "Tintypes." Ticket-holders are also welcome to donate unused tickets from the SixPix (no action required) and buy new tickets for the summer shows.
Concessions will be for sale.
Since it's summer in North Carolina, rain and thunderstorms just before or at showtimes are always possible. If cancellations are necessary, Lawson said the company will try to accommodate the ticket-holder at another performance. If that's impossible, they will offer refunds.
As the summer season progresses - and temperatures rise - Lawson said that they will consider moving the productions to a grassy area near their current theater space at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd.
"We are lucky to have the flexibility of two spaces," he said. "My heart goes out to other groups like ours who are struggling and trying to figure out what to do."
