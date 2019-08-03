Fugitives & Rabbits, a collaborative literary tour, will be at Bookmarks bookstore 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem.
Southern Fried Karma and Dead Rabbits Books will present work of new authors. Attendees can meet with publishers and editors about finding an audience for their work and join in the conversation to connect the literary community.
Admission is free, but registration is requested at www.eventbrite.com/e/fugitives-rabbits-a-collaborative-literary-tour-bookmarks-tickets-64927824872. For information, visit www.deadrabbits books.com and www.sfkpress.com.