LET’S MAKE A DEAL
A Christmas Story by Tim Clodfelter and (your name here)
***
‘Twas a few nights before Christmas, and all through the house, only two creatures were stirring — a kid and a dog.
The kid was sneaking stealthily into the kitchen, eyes on the cookie jar; the dog was trotting along hoping to get in on the delicious treat action. As the kid reached up onto the counter, someone cleared their throat nearby. The kid gulped and looked around.
On top of the refrigerator, two little eyes stared down. It was the elf on the shelf … or the fridge, as the case may be.
“What do you think you’re doing?” the elf, Peter, asked indignantly. “You’ve been good this long, you’re in the home stretch till Christmas Eve, and you’re gonna risk it all for some chocolate chips?”
“I ... uh … but … well. ...” The kid stammered, torn between the surprise of getting caught and the surprise that the little elf doll mom had been moving around the house for the past couple of weeks was actually alive.
Peter flipped open a phone. “It’s not too late for me to alert Santa. Goodbye Legos, hello bundle of sticks. ...”
The kid frowned. “You still have a flip phone?”
Peter indignantly slammed the phone shut. “Never mind that. I’ll call him later … unless you make it worth my while not to.”
The kid frowned a bit more. “What do you want?”
Peter stroked his chin. “Wellllll. ... I’ve been trapped on duty keeping an eye on this household all month long, so I haven’t had a chance to get out of the house.”
“And?”
“And we’re in Winston-Salem, right? Home of one of my favorite things in the world, which you’re gonna get for me since I’m trapped in the house watching you guys.”
The kid’s eyes narrowed. “What is it? What do I need to get for you to keep you from tattling on me?”
Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Welllll. ...”
vvv
What does Peter the Elf want? Is it some local treat or craft? Or maybe tickets to a concert or play in the area? Or maybe it’s a gift he can use as a wedding present for his pals Dudley and Penelope back at the North Pole. And whatever it is, how can the kid get it is before Christmas?
Let us know at tclodfelter@wsjournal.com or by U.S. mail at Christmas Story, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem NC 27101 by Dec. 12, either by writing a short continuation of the story (maximum length 500 words), drawing an illustration, or, even better, both. If you’re sending an email, put “Christmas Story” in the subject line.
A group of elfy judges will pick four entries to run in print in the Dec. 19 Relish, with a $20 gift card prize for each of those four, and we’ll run as many of the other entries as we can online. Teachers, feel free to get your students to participate. Readers of all ages are welcome to join in the fun; in the past we’ve had folks from preschool to their 90s participate.
