Nov. 30-Dec. 1: The Winston-Salem Symphony will kick off the season with “A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The festive celebration will blend Appalachian harmonies with the sounds of the season. Tim Redmond, the symphony’s new music director, will conduct the Winston Salem Symphony Chorus, performing bluegrass, folk and roots music with Laurelyn Dossett (Polecat Creek), Joe Newberry (“Prairie Home Companion”), Mike Compton (“O Brother, Where Art Thou”) and April Verch (April Verch Band). Expect a visit from Santa Claus, and a holiday sing-along. Tickets start at $24, $12 for children 12 and under at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.
Let's get together
Lynn Felder
