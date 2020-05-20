Rock Candy

Kaleideum teaches how to make rock candy.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

SUGAR CRYSTALS: Kaleideum has an experiment for both candy and science lovers. Learn how to make rock candy and gain knowledge about solutions, meaning solids dissolved in liquids, at the same time. The total process will take a minimum of one week, but people of all ages get to watch sugar grow into crystals that they can eat. Items needed for the experiment are 1 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of water, microwave-safe measuring cups, glass jar, spoon for stirring, wood skewer, clothespin, food coloring (optional). The folks at Kaleideum also recommend having patience. Watch Kaleideum At Home video at https://www.facebook.com/ka leideumnorth or https://www.facebook.com/kaleideumdowntown. Click on “Videos.”

Fran Daniel

Tags

Load comments