The Lewisville Historical Society will present “Riverview: The Home of ‘River John’ Conrad,” ca. 1805, one of the earliest Federalist houses built near the Yadkin River in Forsyth County, 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

Light refreshments will be served.

Admission is free. Call 336-766-5842 for more information.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments