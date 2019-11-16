The Lewisville Historical Society will present “Riverview: The Home of ‘River John’ Conrad,” ca. 1805, one of the earliest Federalist houses built near the Yadkin River in Forsyth County, 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free. Call 336-766-5842 for more information.
