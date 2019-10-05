A launch party for Carol Roan’s latest book, “A Change in the Air,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Scuppernong Books, 305 W. Elm St., Greensboro.

Roan, 88, was 18 when she began to sing professionally, 68 when her first book was commissioned by Starrhill Press, and 83 when she first ventured on stage as a dancer. At 87, her first book of fiction, “A Change in the Air,” won the 2018 Serena McDonald Fiction Award and has been published by Snake Nation Press.

“A Change in the Air” is a linked collection of short stories about a small New Jersey farming town that has hidden itself from outsiders since the brutal British invasion in 1776. Now the town is threatened by another invasion, this time by artists.

