Karma Salon & Gallery is presenting “In Appreciation of Trees,” paintings by Lea Lackey Zachmann through Dec. 27 at 206 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The artist describes the show as “inspired works from a longstanding fascination with and appreciation of the world of trees.”
Admission is free. For information, call 336-682-2671.
