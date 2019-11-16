bestbets

Photos by Shane Sargent are on display in the Apple Gallery at Stokes Arts in Danbury.

 Shane Sargent

Karma Salon & Gallery is presenting “In Appreciation of Trees,” paintings by Lea Lackey Zachmann through Dec. 27 at 206 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.

The artist describes the show as “inspired works from a longstanding fascination with and appreciation of the world of trees.”

Admission is free. For information, call 336-682-2671.

Lynn Felder

