Kaleidium North will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first walk on the moon. On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took a “giant leap for mankind,” NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. Throughout July and August, there will be planetarium shows, interactive learning stations, and Moon-inspired storytelling, theater and crafts.
The Moon Rocks party for all ages will be 6-10 p.m. July 20 at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.
Event-goers can:
Count down to the launch of a Saturn V model rocket
Watch the documentary “Apollo 11”
Listen to the real-time audio feed recorded as astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon
Get a taste of something out-of-this-world with Stoo and his friends in a pop-up performance of Peppercorn Theatre’s new play, “Stoo’s Famous Martian-American Gumbo”
Dance to tunes by Carolina Crossing, a six-piece band that covers a wide variety of genres, including ’60s pop and rock
Food and beverages will be for sale.
Tickets are $12, $6 for youth, $3 EBT cardholders through Kaleideum’s Museums for All program. Visit www.kaleideum.org .