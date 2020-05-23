“Ha ha ha; he, he, he,
And a couple of tra la la’s:
That’s how we laugh the day away
In the merry old Land of Oz.”
— Harold Arlen and Yip Arberg “The Wizard of Oz”
We may not be in Oz, but the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down.
As we search for ways to cope with isolation, loneliness and fear, three local experts on humor and laughter have ideas about how we can feel better and even stay healthy — if we just lighten up.
The book of Proverbs in the Bible says, “A merry heart does a body good like medicine.” In the 1300s, a surgical professor promoted the use of humor for better post-operative outcomes after performing operations. In the 1960s, Norman Cousins, a journalist and a professor, developed his own treatment, based on positivity and laughter; he watched comic TV shows and films.
Michael Fagan, a laughter yoga teacher, said that the best reason to laugh is for no reason at all.
“A child will laugh 200-300 times a day,” Fagan said. “As we age, we laugh less. By the time we’re 40, we laugh fewer than 10-12 times a day. The joy in a child’s laugh is just amazing.
“For me, laughter is about finding joy in daily life. If you can remember to smile, you can relieve your own stress and you can break the ice with those around you.”
Part of the reason that we forget to laugh as adults is that we have watched people use humor against one another, or it’s been used against us.
“A lot of times in life, laughter is used as a weapon to put someone down,” Fagan said. “So we lose the ability to find the joy in life.”
Cynthia Gendrich, a professor of theater at Wake Forest University, agreed.
“Laughter and comedy are not always comforting,” Gendrich said. “People laugh, mocking folks wearing face masks at the grocery store, and I think I’ve laughed at some very dark things, like the idea that drinking or injecting bleach would be a good idea. (Reporter’s Note: It’s not.) I don’t actually find that funny.
“In those instances, I’m not sure laughter is a release, but a bulwark against what we see as idiocy. Another way to feel superior. And I’m not sure that’s super helpful at a time when what most of us want right now is kindness and a long-awaited hug from a friend.”
Funny and kind
Bob Plemmons, 64, is a certified laughter leader with the World Laughter Tour, based in Greensboro. For 21 years, he was activity director at retirement communities in this area. He lives in Clemmons.
“Laughter will be very important after our hibernation period,” Plemmons said. “I am willing to do these laughter groups whenever and wherever people need them.”
He’s led groups in Mexico as well as in the U.S. “They didn’t understand my English, but they understood when I laughed. Laughter is universal.”
Fagan, 68, concurred: “It’s universal. If you see someone crying, you know they are sad, and if you see someone laughing, you know they are happy.”
Plemmons has done laughter sessions for police departments and retirement homes, and wherever they have groups that need to laugh. He said that he breaks the ice using a Tickle Me Elmo puppet; he’s worn one out and started on another.
In addition to humor, he suggests other behaviors to improve your outlook.
“Monday is for compliments. Tuesday is for flexibility. Wednesday is for gratitude. Thursday is for kindness. Friday is for forgiveness,” Plemmons said. “The weekend is for chocolate.”
“If you incorporate all seven of the days’ exercises, you will find yourself complimenting people, being grateful, being kind to other people.”
Fagan retired from Reynolds American in 2007 after 35 years. He was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2016.
“It’s not curable, but it’s not a death sentence, either, although it could be,” he said. “The doctors say I’m stable. And that’s always a good thing.”
Fagan finds there are tremendous health benefits to laughing: “Studies show that 10 to 12 minutes of continuous laughter puts as much oxygen in your body as 30 minutes on an exer-cycle.
“The lungs have a capacity for 6 liters of air, but we normally do what’s called tidal breathing, taking in only about half a liter. Laughter expunges all that stale air. It forces you to expel air completely and then fill more fully.”
Laughter has helped Fagan cope and connect throughout his cancer treatments.
“I’ve gotten more positive feelings about myself by laughing instead of being grumpy, and I consciously made that decision,” he said. “People will talk with you when you use laughter. The nurses want to help me. The doctors want to treat me.
“Laughter is connection. You can connect with people. They feel your humanity.”
Gendrich, 57, has been studying laughter since 1994. Her doctoral dissertation was comedy-focused, and she has directed and acted in many comedies. She received a National Endowment for the Arts Enduring Questions grant to study why people laugh.
“I’ve read a lot of comic theory, and I try to understand how/if it actually applies in the theater and in life,” she said. During the COVID break, she has resumed working on a book about laughter.
Gendrich’s mother died in March, so in addition to the COVID-19 inconveniences, she’s been dealing with loss and grief.
“I’ve been indulging in a lot of old movies that my mom really laughed hard at,” Gendrich said. “It makes me feel close to her. I love to laugh — always — but I think humans generally find great pleasure in laughter — especially when things are stressful.
“I make my first-year seminar students in my laughter class read a section of Viktor Frankl’s ‘Man’s Search for Meaning,’ and they always respond strongly to Frankl’s idea that humor lets us rise above any situation, even if only for a moment. In Auschwitz, he and a friend made a pact to invent amusing stories for each other every day — and he claims this helped save his, and his friend’s, sanity.”
Besides watching “The Good Place,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and funny videos on Youtube, Gendrich ups her laughter quota with game nights on Zoom and more.
“I dance around my kitchen with my dogs, and they are always funny then,” she said. “So I laugh with them. My sister and I are Bitmojiing each other all the time to crack each other up. I’m mostly posting things on FB that I find funny. It kind of ends up permeating my behavior.”
Laughter unites
Robert Provine’s book, “Laughter,” talks about the social, psychological and physiological reasons we laugh. It signals our social connections even when we’re feeling disconnected.
“We send a lot of signals that say, ‘I agree with you and I like you,’ by laughing,” Genrich said. “Right now that seems more significant to me. People need to connect with one another, and laughing at the same thing creates a kind of instant bond.
“There’s something vulnerable about laughing really hard with people. It is an expression of trust, and in that release of tension, there follows a kind of relaxed comfort that is what we are looking for right now.”
“Laughter gives you a high,” he said. “When you take a big belly laugh, you go — ‘Wow, I needed that!’ — and you did.”
“You can laugh at anything, and it’s very freeing and simple,” Fagan said. “If people would spend 3-5 minutes twice a day just laughing, they would improve their outlook and their appreciation of life.”
