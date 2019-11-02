Dec. 8: Winston-Salem State University’s Department of Music will present the annual holiday concert featuring the Singing Rams at 4 p.m., in the K.R. Williams Auditorium on the university’s campus. The Singing Rams — the Grammy-nominated WSSU Choir, the Burke Singers and the Singing Madonnas — will perform holiday favorites as they tell the story of the season. The concert is annually one of WSSU’s biggest events. These ensembles have performed nationally and internationally and recorded 12 CDs. Maestra D’Walla Simmons-Burke is director; Myron Brown, accompanist. Guest artist is soprano Candace Potts of Baltimore. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298?

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments