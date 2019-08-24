The ninth annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point.
The celebration of jazz and blues music honors Coltrane, a High Point native.
The lineup for Saturday includes contemporary jazz and multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson, saxophonist Benny Golson joined by five-time Grammy nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra who has won three Grammy Awards, and Lisa Fischer, a two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist.
On Sunday, the lineup includes multi-platinum selling contemporary jazz saxophonist Boney James, a four-time Grammy Award nominee. He joins the duo of organist Joey DeFrancesco performing with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders as headliners for the day. Guitar master Eric Gales will represent the blues with guest appearance by up-and-coming artist Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman, aka “The Mississippi Blues Child.” Vocalist Michelle Coltrane performing with the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra and High Point-born trumpeter Jason Palmer round out the lineup.
Ticket information and festival details are at www.coltrane jazzfest.com.