Jarrod D. Dixon will read and sign copies of his book, “The Fantabulous Golden Lightning Bolts” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

It is the sequel to “The Golden Lightning Bolts, Part 1.”

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Tags

Load comments