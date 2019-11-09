High Country Writers will present Janet Ellerby at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 in the conference of room of the BREMCO building near the intersection of U.S. 421 and Old 421 in Boone.

Her topic is “The Sorcery of Writing: Transforming Silence into Strength.” Ellerby has published three books: “Intimate Reading: The Contemporary Women’s Memoir” (Syracuse UP 2001); “Following the Tambourine Man: A Birthmother’s Memoir” (Syracuse UP 2007); and “Embroidering the Scarlet A: Unwed Mothers and Illegitimate Children in American Fiction and Film” (U Michigan P 2015), as well as well as many essays and articles on subjects that range from pedagogical approaches to Wallace Stevens’ poetry to the fiction of Zelda Fitzgerald.

She is Professor Emerita from UNC-Wilmington, where she taught Literary Theory, Women in Literature, and 20th Century Literature.

Admission is free. For information, call 828-773-0304 or visit www.highcountry writers.org.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments